Abstract

This study focuses on the identification of disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities which are carried out during pre and post-disasters to save the lives of the population under risk of disasters. Odisha, one of the disaster-prone states in India has been taken as a case study to identify the relevant DRR activities for cyclone and later the efforts were made to explore the strength of identified DRR activities and causal relationship between them by using decision-making trial and evaluation laboratory (DEMATEL) method. The activities used in these processes were finalised after the detailed discussion with policymakers and academicians working at the various levels and capacities of disaster management and allied domain of DRR. The results of this study show that cause group activities influence effect group activities, and emergency planning at various levels was found to be the most influencing DRR activity among other activities.



Keywords: DRR; disaster risk reduction; Odisha; DEMATEL; decision-making trial and evaluation laboratory.

Language: en