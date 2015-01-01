Abstract

During 1997-2007 the entire state of Tennessee experienced in total 300 tornados, causing 87 deaths and $617.1 million in damaged property. Therefore the ability to alert/warn all segments of a community regarding the potential of severe weather is essential for the safety and well-being of those potentially affected. To ascertain the best way that this could be achieved, questionnaire surveys were conducted on the current practice and limitations to inform future need for change from the public, disaster management and the broadcast media. Prior experience gave the public a greater understanding of the threats associated with severe weather and actions to be taken. This study identifies a clear need for new and innovative ways to educate both the general public as well as the broadcast media and emergency management in disaster awareness and preparedness.



Keywords: emergency management; disaster awareness; disaster preparedness; societal resilience; hazard detection; community impact; survey.

Language: en