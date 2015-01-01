Abstract

This paper studies coordinated control of multiple high-speed trains (HSTs) in the presence of actuator saturation. For HSTs operating on a railway line under the moving block signaling system (MBS) mode, adjacent trains are connected directly through train-to-train (T2T) wireless communication such that each train exchanges information with the adjacent trains that are inside its communication range, making all trains in a railway line a multi-agent system. A state-dependent undirected graph is introduced to depict the underlying communication topology. Coordinated control laws are established that, in addition to achieving consensus among trains at the reference displacement and speed profile and avoiding collision, preserve communication connectivity. It is worth mentioning that, for each train, only the position information from its neighboring trains is needed to cause speed and displacement consensus. The effectiveness of our proposed control laws are verified by simulation study.

Language: en