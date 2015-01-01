Abstract

Random network delay will introduce uncertainty into trajectory tracking model of the autonomous vehicle, which seriously deteriorates the vehicle's control system stability and trajectory tracking accuracy. In this paper, considering steering angle oscillation caused by random network delay, trajectory tracking system robustness and stability is analyzed and a linear uncertain time-delay system is established. Comprehensively considering control system accuracy, robustness, and computational efficiency in the rolling optimization of Model Predictive Control (MPC), Adaptive Model Predictive Control for Uncertain model (UM-AMPC) algorithm is proposed to predict control variables for the next sampling time and alleviate the target angle discontinuity. This is achieved by operating target angle signal and augmented state variables, which are received by the lower nodes during the period from the current sampling time to network delay upper bound. The hardware-in-the-loop simulation results show that the proposed algorithm can effectively guarantee system stability and tracking accuracy of the autonomous vehicle under random network delay.

Language: en