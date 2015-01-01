Abstract

Ethical decision-making during inevitable crashes, especially when humans involved, has become a big and sensitive roadblock for future mass adoption of autonomous vehicles. Towards addressing this challenge, this paper proposes a predictive control framework for ethical decision-making in autonomous driving using rational ethics. For flexibly implementing of ethical rules, the Lexicographic Optimization-based model predictive controller (LO-MPC) has been designed, in which obstacles and constraints are prioritized. Simulation environment is set up in PreScan, with different edge cases. The results show that the proposed LO-MPC approach has the capability to deal with the ethical decision-making during inevitable crashes by avoiding the obstacles with the assumed priority orders compared with traditional decision-making algorithm.

Language: en