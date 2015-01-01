|
Citation
|
Wang H, Huang Y, Khajepour A, Cao D, Lv C. IEEE Trans. Vehicular Tech. 2020; 69(8): 8164-8175.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Ethical decision-making during inevitable crashes, especially when humans involved, has become a big and sensitive roadblock for future mass adoption of autonomous vehicles. Towards addressing this challenge, this paper proposes a predictive control framework for ethical decision-making in autonomous driving using rational ethics. For flexibly implementing of ethical rules, the Lexicographic Optimization-based model predictive controller (LO-MPC) has been designed, in which obstacles and constraints are prioritized. Simulation environment is set up in PreScan, with different edge cases. The results show that the proposed LO-MPC approach has the capability to deal with the ethical decision-making during inevitable crashes by avoiding the obstacles with the assumed priority orders compared with traditional decision-making algorithm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autonomous driving; autonomous vehicles; Autonomous vehicles; decision making; Decision making; ethical aspects; Ethical decision-making; ethical decision-making platform; ethical rules; Ethics; evolutionary computation; Lexicographic Optimization; lexicographic optimization-based model predictive controller; model predictive control; obstacle avoidance; optimisation; Optimization; potential field; predictive control; predictive control framework; road traffic control; road vehicles; Tires; traditional decision-making algorithm; Vehicle crash testing