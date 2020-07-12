Abstract

The beginning of modern mankind is usually connected to the invention of the wheel making mobility possible. Men always wanted to be mobile through the vehicles of different kinds. Throughout time, cars became not only a means of simple transportation but a sign of hope, a symbol of status, a proof of richness etc. Different types, colors and styles were produced, and a competition occurred among the car producers to develop talented cars as well as its advertisements. In these ones, not only the car itself but also the users of such heroic cars were promoted as outstanding personalities. These unique characters had a certain charm and convincing power on the ordinary ones. Thus, how the advertisements of these new trends effect the new models and the desires of the mobility is another question to be analyzed. The use of the automobiles within the films, made some models and some styles very famous and created trends touching the mind or heart of the people. Some of these "automatic heroes" are discussed in this article. The paper aims to analyze how these autonomous cars are introduced to the masses, imposing premises and benefits, etc. through advertisement. It also aims to collect data regarding the audience impact and consumer expectations as to be compared and contrasted with the traditional cars. The main question of the paper is to find out how far the autonomous cars would be changing driving and communication skills etc. The statistical information to be reached through the data analysis would provide us the path to see how the autonomous cars would be welcomed in Turkey in near future.

