Khoshkerdar SF, Baradaran M, Ranjbar Noushari F. Q. J. Child Ment. Health 2020; 7(2): 156-168.
(Copyright © 2020, Abbas Ali Hossein Khanzadeh)
unavailable
unavailable
The problems of childhood can be generally divided into two large, but overlapping groups of internalizing and externalizing problems. Internalizing and externalizing behavioral problems can negatively affect the different functions of children and adolescents. Present study aimed to investigate the role of parenting styles, parental stress and children’s executive functions...
