CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rezaei S, Sefidkar S, Qorbanpoor Lafmejani A. Q. J. Child Ment. Health 2020; 7(2): 169-182.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Abbas Ali Hossein Khanzadeh)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background and Purpose: Reading and mathematics abilities play a significant role in the life of students and can be associated with emotional-behavioral problems. Due to the frequency of adaptive problems in students with specific learning disorders, the present study was conducted to compare the emotional-behavioral problems and aggression in students with...
Language: en