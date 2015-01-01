SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rezaei S, Sefidkar S, Qorbanpoor Lafmejani A. Q. J. Child Ment. Health 2020; 7(2): 169-182.

(Copyright © 2020, Abbas Ali Hossein Khanzadeh)

unavailable

unavailable

Background and Purpose: Reading and mathematics abilities play a significant role in the life of students and can be associated with emotional-behavioral problems. Due to the frequency of adaptive problems in students with specific learning disorders, the present study was conducted to compare the emotional-behavioral problems and aggression in students with...


Language: en
