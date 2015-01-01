|
Chen Y, Luo R, Yang H, King M, Shi Q. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 148: e105840.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33166878
Abstract
Rural highways are an important component of highway networks in developing countries. The high fatality rates of single-vehicle crashes in these highways recently attracted increasing attention. Given that most studies on the factors that affect the severity of single-vehicle crashes in rural highways were conducted in developing countries, the present study investigated this issue in a Chinese setting by analyzing the single-vehicle crash data of rural highways in Anhui Province, China from 2014 to 2017. First, in consideration of the unobserved heterogeneity of crash data, a method that combines latent class analysis (LCA) and binary logistic regression (BLR), which is called LC-BLR, was applied to identify the significant factors that affect the severity of single-vehicle crashes in rural highways. Second, the goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the LC-BLR model and the BLR model were compared.
Single-vehicle crashes; Crash severity; Rural highway; Binary logistic regression; Latent class analysis