Abstract

Rural highways are an important component of highway networks in developing countries. The high fatality rates of single-vehicle crashes in these highways recently attracted increasing attention. Given that most studies on the factors that affect the severity of single-vehicle crashes in rural highways were conducted in developing countries, the present study investigated this issue in a Chinese setting by analyzing the single-vehicle crash data of rural highways in Anhui Province, China from 2014 to 2017. First, in consideration of the unobserved heterogeneity of crash data, a method that combines latent class analysis (LCA) and binary logistic regression (BLR), which is called LC-BLR, was applied to identify the significant factors that affect the severity of single-vehicle crashes in rural highways. Second, the goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the LC-BLR model and the BLR model were compared.



RESULTS revealed that the performance of the former was more satisfactory than that of the latter. Finally, countermeasures were proposed based on the analysis of the main factors that affect each sub-class crash in the LC-BLR model. The LC-BLR model results indicated that collision typewas significant in all three sub-class models considered in the analysis, but the effects on crash severity varied. Several variables (e.g., driving license state, time of week, driver age) demonstrated a significant effect in a specific sub-class model, thereby indicating that these factors were only effective in mitigating the crash severity of one sub-class. The findings of this study can facilitate the development of cost-effective policies or countermeasures for reducing the severity of single-vehicle crashes in rural highways.

