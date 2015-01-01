Abstract

BACKGROUND: The maxillofacial structures are commonly affected in motorcycle crashes, with the mandible being one of the most frequently fractured bones. Helmets have been shown to have a protective effect in preventing maxillofacial injuries, however, its effect on the occurrence of mandibular fractures is not very well established.



Objectives: To evaluate the pattern of mandibular fractures among motorcycle crash victims in Tanzania, and determine the role of helmets in occurrence of mandibular fractures among the motorcyclists.



Methodology: This was a 6-months prospective, cross-sectional study that recruited motorcycle crash victims who reported with mandibular fractures following motorcycle crash at Muhimbili National Hospital. A specially designed questionnaire was used for data collection. For purpose of analysis, the Statistical Package for Social Sciences software version 20 was used.



Results: The study included a total of 132 participants of whom majority were male (120, 90.9%). The peak age incidence was 21-40 years in 76.5% of the victims. More than half (89, 67.4%) of the victims were riders during the crash. Helmet use was reported in 42.3% of the victims, and majority (67.3%) were usinghalf-face helmets. The symphysis region was the frequently fractured anatomical location (50, 37.9%). More than half of the victims had multiple site involvement, with higher odds observed in individuals wearing half-face helmets.



Conclusion: Young males were affected ten times more than females. Most of the victims were riders during the crash. The symphysis region was the frequently fractured anatomical site. There was no difference in occurrence of mandibular fractures between those who wore and those who did not wear helmets during the crashes. However, the severity of mandibular fractures was dependent on the type of helmet used.

Language: en