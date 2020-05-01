Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study seeks to describe the circumstances of fire deaths among children, identify deaths related to fireplay, and compare children whose deaths were related to fireplay with non-fireplay-related deaths.



METHODS: Children aged 1-14 years who died in a fire during 2004-2016 were identified from the National Fatality Review Case Reporting System. Social, demographic, and fire characteristics were described and then compared for children who died in fires caused by fireplay versus non-fireplay-related deaths. Unadjusted ORs and 95% CIs were calculated. Data were collected 2004-2018 and analyzed in 2019.



RESULTS: A total of 1,479 children who died in fires were identified. They were predominantly male (54%) and White (47%); 34% were Black. Two or more children died in 54% of incidents. Fires occurred most frequently in single-family homes (52%) and rental properties (37%); 23% were started by smoking materials or candles. Smoke alarm information was largely missing (42%) and noted to be present and working for only 82 deaths. Fireplay was responsible for 175 (12%) of the deaths. Compared with non-fireplay-related deaths, children who died in fireplay fires were more likely to be aged 1-4 years (OR=2.6, 95% CI=1.5, 4.3), male (OR=1.6, 95% CI=1.2, 2.2), have supervision documented as no, but needed (OR=8.8, 95% CI=4.1, 18.8), and have an open Child Protective Services case (OR=1.8, 95% CI=1.1, 3.0).



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides data on supervision and the role of fireplay in fatal fires among young children, offering information for the development of innovative primary prevention strategies and future research.

