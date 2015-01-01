Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To characterize current knowledge, beliefs, confidence, and practice patterns of acute care speech-language pathologists (SLPs) in assessing and managing cognitive-communication disorders following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



RESEARCH DESIGN: We developed an online survey to learn more about current TBI knowledge and practice patterns of acute care SLPs, with the goal of establishing a baseline upon which changes in SLP training and practice standards may be measured.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: We distributed the survey to 1800 SLPs in 18 states via postal mail, in addition to posting it to relevant online groups. One hundred and eighty-two practicing acute care SLPs responded to the survey.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Respondents were highly variable in their training and knowledge about TBI, their beliefs about cognitive-communication rehabilitation, and their practice patterns in assessing, managing, and communicating about TBI during the acute stage of injury.



CONCLUSIONS: These results highlight the need for more consistent training about cognitive-communication deficits during and after graduate school, as well as the development of sensitive, specific, and standardized assessment tools, education protocols, and shared language for describing patients with TBI along the continuum of care.

