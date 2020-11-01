Abstract

Five polymorphisms (rs4713916, rs4713902, rs1360780, rs9296158 and rs3800373) of FKBP5 gene were analyzed in a case-control study comprising 423 Mexican individuals (146 individuals with suicide attempt and 277 controls). The SNP's were genotyped using the TaqMan-allelic assay. Genotype and allele frequencies were compared between the two groups, then the association between FKBP5 gene polymorphisms and suicide attempt was analyzed. We found a significant association of rs1360780 T minor allele (All, OR = 1.80, 95% CI = 1.35-2.41, P = 0.0005; Males, OR = 2.25, 95% CI = 1.44-3.50, P = 0.0002) as a suicide behavior risk factor. Conversely, rs3800373 C minor allele (All, OR = 0.61, 95% CI = 0.46-0.83; P = 0.0013; Females, OR = 0.33, 95% CI = 0.22-0.50; P = 0.0001) and the A-C-T-A-C haplotype (OR = 0.06, 95% CI = 0.01-0.36; P = 0.002) were significantly associated as protective factors. No association was observed with the other SNP's. Our study suggests that SNP's in FKBP5 gene contribute to suicide behavior pathogenesis.

