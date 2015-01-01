|
Thoma MV, Bernays F, Eising CM, Pfluger V, Rohner SL. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33160646
BACKGROUND: With widespread deprivation in the education of minors affected by child welfare practices (CWP) in the last century, affected individuals often continued a life dominated by socio-economic disadvantage. According to life course theories, the impact of socio-economic disadvantage can accumulate across the life span, leading to worse health in later life. However, the scientific examination of health correlates of CWP in later life and the mediating role of socio-economic factors (SEF) has previously been neglected.
Health; Child welfare practice; Later life; Socio-economic factors; Verdingkinder