Burke TA, Fox K, Zelkowitz RL, Smith DMY, Alloy LB, Hooley JM, Cole DA. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2019; 43(2): 345-353.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33162625 PMCID
Few studies have investigated nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) as a predictor of outcomes other than suicidal self-injury, severely limiting our understanding of this behavior's full range of consequences. Three independent studies were used to examine the prospective association between NSSI and two outcomes: depressive symptoms and self-criticism. Data were collected from samples of (1) adults with past-month NSSI, (2) adults with lifetime NSSI, and (3) adults with past-year NSSI. Studies included one-month and six-month follow-up periods.
depression; nonsuicidal self-injury; self-criticism