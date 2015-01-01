|
Citation
Das A, Singh P, Bruckner T. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33165690
Abstract
We examined whether county-level increases in continuity of mental health care (i.e., mental health visits per mental health patient) at Community Health Centers (CHCs) correspond with a decline in Emergency Department (ED) visits for suicidal ideation and self-harm (1) overall, and (2) among specific race/ethnicities across 211 counties from 10 US states, from 2006 to 2015 (sample size = 1412 county-years). We used fixed effects linear regression analyses with county-level socioeconomic covariates and year indicators. In the full sample, continuity of mental health care at CHCs varies inversely with ED visits for suicidal ideation/self-harm (coefficient: -0.04, p < 0.1). Race-specific analyses show that a one unit increase in continuity of mental health care at CHCs corresponds with a 5% decline in ED visits for suicidal ideation/self-harm among whites (p < 0.05). Expansion of mental health care services at CHCs may serve as a key point of prevention for suicidal behavior.
Keywords
Self-harm; Community health centers; Federally qualified health centers; Health services; Suicidal ideation