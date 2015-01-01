|
Citation
|
Knorr R, Hoffmann K. Nervenarzt 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33165624
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidality in schizophrenic psychosis is an important topic but stands in clinical everyday work behind the perception of suicide especially in affective disorders. Schizophrenic psychosis is recognized as an independent risk factor for suicide attempts and suicides, whereas it poses particular challenges to the clinical professional due to the frequent unpredictability, abruptness and brutality of the methods used. For this reason, the suicide of a psychotic patient often leaves the professional and non-professional environment disturbed.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Suicidality; Schizophrenia; Psychosis; Suicide attempt