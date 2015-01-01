Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since the year 2000, over 342 000 military service members have experienced a concussion, often associated with chronic neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive symptoms. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) protocols have been developed for many of these symptoms in the general population.



OBJECTIVE: To conduct a scoping review of the literature on rTMS for neuropsychological and neurocognitive symptoms following concussion.



METHODS: PubMed and Google Scholar search engines identified 9 articles, written in English, corresponding to the search terms TBI or concussion; and TMS or rTMS; and depression, PTSD, or cognition. Studies that were not therapeutic trials or case reports, did not have neuropsychiatric or neurocognitive primary outcome measures, or described samples where 80% or more of the cohort did not have a TBI were excluded.



RESULTS: There were no reports of seizures nor difference in the frequency or quality of other adverse events as compared with the broader rTMS literature, supporting the safety of rTMS in this population. Support for the efficacy of rTMS for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive symptoms, in this population, is limited.



CONCLUSIONS: Large-scale, innovative, neuroscience-informed protocols are recommended to elucidate the potential utility of rTMS for the complex neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive symptoms associated with military concussions.

