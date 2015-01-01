Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Neuromodulatory brain stimulation interventions for traumatic brain injury (TBI)-related health sequelae, such as psychiatric, cognitive, and pain disorders, are on the rise. Because of disproportionate recruitment and epidemiological reporting of TBI-related research in men, there is limited understanding of TBI development, pathophysiology, and treatment intervention outcomes in women. With data suggesting sex-related variances in treatment outcomes, it is important that these gaps are addressed in emerging, neuromodulatory treatment approaches for TBI populations.



METHODS: Four research databases (PubMED, EMBASE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO) were electronically searched in February 2020.



DESIGN: This PRISMA Scoping Review (PRISMA-ScR)-guided report contextualizes the importance of reporting sex differences in TBI + neuromodulatory intervention studies and summarizes the current state of reporting sex differences when investigating 3 emerging interventions for TBI outcomes.



RESULTS: Fifty-four studies were identified for the final review including 12 controlled trials, 16 single or case series reports, and 26 empirical studies. Across all studies reviewed, 68% of participants were male, and only 7 studies reported sex differences as a part of their methodological approach, analysis, or discussion.



CONCLUSION: This review is hoped to update the TBI community on the current state of evidence in reporting sex differences across these 3 neuromodulatory treatments of post-TBI sequelae. The proposed recommendations aim to improve future research and clinical treatment of all individuals suffering from post-TBI sequelae.

Language: en