|
Citation
|
Phillips A, Sami S, Adamson M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; 35(6): 412-429.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33165154
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Neuromodulatory brain stimulation interventions for traumatic brain injury (TBI)-related health sequelae, such as psychiatric, cognitive, and pain disorders, are on the rise. Because of disproportionate recruitment and epidemiological reporting of TBI-related research in men, there is limited understanding of TBI development, pathophysiology, and treatment intervention outcomes in women. With data suggesting sex-related variances in treatment outcomes, it is important that these gaps are addressed in emerging, neuromodulatory treatment approaches for TBI populations.
Language: en