Citation
Karr JE, Iverson GL, Williams MW, Huang SJ, Yang CC. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33161877
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A complicated mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) is defined as mild by all clinical severity indicators but is complicated due to a traumatic intracranial abnormality visible on neuroimaging. Researchers have reported mixed findings regarding whether neuropsychological and functional outcomes following complicated MTBI are worse than, or similar to, outcomes following uncomplicated MTBI. This study examined patients referred from a Taiwanese emergency department to a neurosurgical outpatient clinic. Participants with complicated MTBI, uncomplicated MTBI, and those who did not undergo head computed tomography (CT) were compared on psychological, neuropsychological, and post-concussion symptom outcomes within 21 days of injury.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; post-concussion syndrome; Taiwan; depression; anxiety; Brain concussion; neuropsychological tests