Abstract

In the UK it is estimated that there are at least 70,000 sex workers, however, relatively little is known about who these people are. The Crime Survey for England and Wales estimated that 1 in 5 women have experienced sexual violence.(Flatley, 2018) 1 However, there is little known about sex workers who access sexual assault referral centres services. This study aims to create a picture of the needs and demographics of sex workers who attend Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre and to help focus future research into this unique demographic. Between June 2017 and May 2019 there were 20 people who were reported to be sex workers that attended Saint Mary's SARC for a forensic medical examination. Their case notes were retrospectively analysed and compared to a control data set of similar size from the same time period. Notable findings include 19 of the 20 sex workers were female, 13 were described as white British, and 19 were described as being single. The sex worker population had higher rates of: mental health difficulties; children no longer under their care and substance abuse issues compared to the control group. The Saint Marys Centre reported reduced engagement from the sex worker cohort within the forensic medical examination process and were reported as having higher levels of non-disclosure of personal information. This study has shown the high level of vulnerability of sex workers who attend Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre and their unique concerns when attending the centre.

Language: en