Citation
Nikova A, Dimitrov I. Korean J. Neurotrauma 2020; 16(2): 166-173.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neurotraumatology Society)
DOI
PMID
33163424 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Brain trauma and its burden is becoming a significant cause of permanent damage and deterioration. Prioritization at the place of the incident and calculation of mortality are leading factors for the final management, but all of them are obtained from living patients. When the autopsies are made there is no actual score system to guide the forensic scientists in their conclusions. Should all of the cadavers with traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been dead? Therefore, we aim to present a score system-brain trauma mortality score scale (BTMSS), aiming to evaluate postmortem the actual risk of mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
Mortality; Traumatic brain injury; Injury severity score; Trauma center