Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Brain trauma and its burden is becoming a significant cause of permanent damage and deterioration. Prioritization at the place of the incident and calculation of mortality are leading factors for the final management, but all of them are obtained from living patients. When the autopsies are made there is no actual score system to guide the forensic scientists in their conclusions. Should all of the cadavers with traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been dead? Therefore, we aim to present a score system-brain trauma mortality score scale (BTMSS), aiming to evaluate postmortem the actual risk of mortality.



Methods: We established a score scale, which could be used on cadavers for the evaluation of the events. Afterwards, we applied this score scale on the reports of the cadavers who suffered blunt force TBI for a 10-year period of time between 2007 and 2016. Thereafter, the results were processed with SPSS version 25.



Results: The outcome showed that there is a significant difference between the scores of the cadavers who died at the place of the incident and those who died in hospital thus approving that the BTMSS works well, as well as the importance of level I trauma center.



Conclusion: Every score system could show something useful for the management of the TBIs. The solution and improvement in the outcome of the current study would be a level I trauma center with a qualified neurosurgical department.

