Abstract

Pediatric abusive head trauma (AHT) is a serious, repeated child abuse that causes grave brain damage. In Korea, AHT cases have been reported rarely, especially infants. We present 4 cases of AHT in infants diagnosed in our institution during last 2 years. We collected the demographic data, ophthalmologic examination, imaging study, and outcomes. The mean age was 7.2 months, and 2 infants were girls and the others were boys. All four were admitted with no history of head trauma, and among them 2 patients presented with an episode of seizure and respiratory arrest with no history of head trauma. The initial mental status was semi-coma in 3 cases, and stupor in 1 case. There were multiple retinal hemorrhages in both eyes in 2 cases; one had multiple old fractures on the extremities and another child showed multiple skull fractures. All patients underwent emergent surgery for acute bilateral subdural hemorrhages; 3 had craniotomy and another had burr-hole drainage. Two children expired and the other 2 are in vegetative status. The AHT has recently become more frequent in Korea so that neurosurgeons must alert AHT even in infants with head trauma.

Language: en