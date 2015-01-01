Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Concussion is defined as a mild traumatic brain injury that can occur in all sport activities. Cervical vestibular-evoked myogenic potentials (cVEMPs) are accepted to demonstrate the vestibulocollic reflex. MAIN: To evaluate subclinical cervical abnormalities in the vestibulospinal pathway in subjects with concussion history with and without related symptoms via evoked vestibular potential.



METHODS: Monaurally air conduction cVEMP (500 Hz tone bursts) at intensity of 100 dBnHL and 200 sweeps. All responses were replicated.



RESULTS: One hundred fifty-four participants were initially tested; however, three (03) participants did not produce usable data (no response) and were eliminated for the dataset cutoff values analysis, being considered just as abnormal response. One hundred fifty-one responses consisted of 45 non-athlete individuals without any history of a concussion or concussion symptoms (normative group), 45 athletes without any history of a concussion or concussion symptoms (control group), 33 athletes with a history of at least one concussion but no concussion symptoms related (history group), and 28 athletes with a history of at least one concussion and concussion symptoms (symptoms group). The history and symptoms groups had statistically higher latency scores than the control and the normative groups. The Index Ratio data and Threshold data did not produce a significant effect for four groups. But, a pattern of abnormal cVEMP was found when comparing those without a history of concussion (0% abnormal response) versus the history group (24%) and symptoms group (32.3%).



CONCLUSION: The study provides data which supports the positive impact of cVEMP when evaluating athletes and identifying concussion processes.

