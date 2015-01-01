Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to collect data, which is a risk factor on bone fractures in children.



METHODS: The study group consisted of 1020 children (n=282; 28% girls and n=738; 72% boys, with a mean age of 8.3 years) with a bone fracture. The age, gender, the month and the time of the day the fracture was sustained, mechanism of injury, feature of the fracture, the presence of coexisting injuries, and the method of treatment were recorded.



RESULTS: Boys had approximately three times more fractures than girls. The fractures were found to be more prevalent in upper extremities (76.6%) and on its left side (56.0%), and the most commonly fractured bone was isolated radius (n=304; 32.1%); most frequently distal radius). The most prevalent lower-extremity fractures were to the femur (n=92; 31.7%). It was found that fractures occurred most frequently between the ages 3 and 6 (23.6%), and fractures in boys were most common among 13 to 15-year-old patients (n=216; 23.9%), whereas girls aged 3-6 years suffered the most fractures (n=103; 30.8%). The fractures were more common in spring (n=384; 31.0%) and summer (n=365; 29.5%). The time slot bone fractures occurred the most was from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm (n=824; 66.6%). The most common reasons for fractures were outdoor falls (n=705; 57.0%), and indoor falls (n=239; 19.3%), respectively. Bone fractures co-occurred with head trauma the most (n=30; 42.3%). Fifty-nine patients (5.8%) had epiphysis fracture. 51 patients (5.0%) had open fractures. Five hundred ninety-two patients (58.0%) were given outpatient treatment.



CONCLUSION: Child bone fractures are most frequently seen in the left upper extremity in 10-15-year-old boys, occurring as a result of outdoor falls in the afternoon in the spring and summer months. Bones located in the wrist, hand, and elbow have been found to be much more vulnerable to fractures. Many of the fractures were treated by conservative methods. Creating a safe environment for children is the most effective method of injury control. Necessary arrangements should be made for the safety of children in the environment and at home. Continuing education and legal regulations play an active role in injury control.

