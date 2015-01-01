Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Powered two-wheelers (PTW) make up a large proportion of fatal accidents. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of time-of-day and total sleep deprivation (SD) on simulated motorcycling performance during extended riding sessions (60 min), while evaluating stress mechanisms.



APPROACH: A total of 16 healthy males participated in four simulated motorcycling sessions at 07:00, 11:00, 15:00 and 19:00, including city (8 min), country (2 min) and highway pathways (40 min), after a normal night of sleep and after total SD (30 h), in a randomized counterbalanced order. The recorded motorcycle parameters included: variation of lateral position, number of inappropriate line crossings (ILC), falls, riding errors, speed and speed limit violations. Subject parameters included the number of microsleeps in each pathway, the number of lapses during the 3-min psychomotor vigilance task (PVT-Brief version), and the Karolinska sleepiness scale (KSS) score. Saliva samples were used to assess cortisol (sC), α-amylase (sAA), and chromogranin-A (sCgA). ANOVAs and Pearson's correlation analysis were performed between these variables.



MAIN RESULTS: Most parameters were influenced by an interaction effect between 'Motorcycling pathways' × 'SD' (speed (p < 0.05), legal speed violations (p < 0.01), variation of lateral position (p < 0.001), falls (p < 0.001), EEG-microsleeps (p < 005)). An interaction effect between 'SD' × 'Time-of-day' influenced the number of ILCs (p < 0.01), sC (p < 0.05) and sCgA (p < 0.05) levels. SD affected KSS scores (p < 0.001) and PVT lapses (p < 0.05). The highest disturbances were associated with highway motorcycling simulation.



SIGNIFICANCE: Sleepiness due to circadian or SD and fatigue effects significantly affect riding and increase the risks involved with PTWs. The activation of both stress systems seems not sufficient to alleviate these deleterious effects.

