Citation
Russell JD, Keding TJ, He Q, Li JJ, Herringa RJ. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
33161911
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood exposure to interpersonal violence (IPV) may be linked to distinct manifestations of mental illness, yet the nature of this change remains poorly understood. Network analysis can provide unique insights by contrasting the interrelatedness of symptoms underlying psychopathology across exposed and non-exposed youth, with potential clinical implications for a treatment-resistant population. We anticipated marked differences in symptom associations among IPV-exposed youth, particularly in terms of 'hub' symptoms holding outsized influence over the network, as well as formation and influence of communities of highly interconnected symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; interpersonal violence; child psychiatry; ecophenotype; network analysis