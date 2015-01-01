|
Stolicyn A, Steele JD, Seriès P. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
33161920
BACKGROUND: Depression is a challenge to diagnose reliably and the current gold standard for trials of DSM-5 has been in agreement between two or more medical specialists. Research studies aiming to objectively predict depression have typically used brain scanning. Less expensive methods from cognitive neuroscience may allow quicker and more reliable diagnoses, and contribute to reducing the costs of managing the condition. In the current study we aimed to develop a novel inexpensive system for detecting elevated symptoms of depression based on tracking face and eye movements during the performance of cognitive tasks.
depression; prediction; eye movements; machine learning; Cognitive tasks; eye-tracking; face movements