Abstract

PURPOSE: To discuss the mechanism of injury and characterize the clinical features of ocular trauma associated with elastic cord exercise equipment band injuries in a consecutive series of patients seen at a single vitreoretinal surgery practice.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of all patients who were treated for blunt trauma from 2013 to 2020 at a single vitreoretinal practice.



RESULTS: Thirteen eyes from 11 patients met the inclusion criteria of possessing ocular trauma secondary to recoil from exercise bands. Presenting visual acuity ranged from 20/16 to HM (median: 20/32). The most frequently observed anterior segment pathologies were traumatic iritis (54%) and angle recession (31%). The most common posterior segment findings were vitreous hemorrhage (54%) and peripheral commotio retinae (54%). Three eyes (23%) required surgical intervention. Follow up intervals ranged from 0 to 10 months (median: 1.75 months). Visual acuity at last examination ranged from 20/13 to 20/400 (median: 20/40).



CONCLUSION: A wide spectrum of serious ocular injuries requiring medical and surgical intervention can result from this form of blunt ocular trauma. The frequency of this event would be decreased by the use of sports goggles and careful inspection of equipment for wear and over use.

