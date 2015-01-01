|
Citation
Terrenoir V. Soins 2020; 65(848): 14-16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
33160584
Abstract
Violence has numerous negative impacts on caregivers and the functioning of a healthcare facility, affecting the quality of working life and, in turn, the quality of care. It is therefore necessary to analyse the causes of violence to ensure caregivers are better equipped to prevent and overcome it. When these professionals have been victims of violence, it is essential that effective medical, psychological, legal and administrative support is provided.
Language: fr
Keywords
|
violence; prevention; hospital; hôpital; prévention; qualité de vie au travail; qualité des soins; quality of care; quality of working life