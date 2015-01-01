SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Delperdange JM, Van Male P. Soins 2020; 65(848): 17-19.

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30175-4

33160585

Learning to manage annoyed, angry and intimidating patients is easier than it may appear if this type of behaviour is understood. However, caregivers' stress often prevents them from adopting the right attitude or using the right words to pacify this aggression. If professionals want a calmer hospital setting where they can derive more satisfaction and greater pleasure from their daily work, it is important that they understand themselves and learn how to manage themselves and others.


Language: fr

violence; hospital; aggression; hôpital; agressivité; caregiver; patient; soignant

