SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amar S. Soins 2020; 65(848): 20-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30176-6

PMID

33160586

Abstract

Incidents of violence against health care professionals are on the increase. The policy and management of health care facilities can go part way to explaining them, as can the various psychological mechanisms inherent to the patient-caregiver relationship. It is through words and listening that caregivers can find solutions.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; hospital; hôpital; managerial policy; patient-caregiver relationship; politique managériale; psychological mechanism; relation soignant-soigné; ressort psychologique

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print