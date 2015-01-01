SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Franzin-Garrec M. Soins 2020; 65(848): 23-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30177-8

PMID

33160587

Abstract

The law sanctions all forms of violence when there is an impact on the physical and psychological integrity of the person who is subjected to it. This principle also applies in health care facilities. In the event of violence a legal process is launched in order to both sanction the behaviour and compensate the victim. Interview with Gilles Devers, a lawyer at the Lyon bar.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; hospital; compensation; hôpital; complaint; criminal liability; indemnisation; personal injury; plainte; préjudice corporel; responsabilité pénale

