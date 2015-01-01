SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

London M. Soins 2020; 65(848): 28-29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30178-X

PMID

33160588

Abstract

The series of reforms over recent years has meant that public and private health care facilities have found themselves always having to do more with less. As is the case in every sector, payroll is singled out. This can have an impact on caregivers for whom this type of human resources management, approached purely from an accounting perspective, is felt as a form of violence in their day-to-day practice and disconnected from the needs generated by the activity.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; management; hospital; hôpital; caregiver; soignant; human resources; ressources humaines

