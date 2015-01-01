SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moulin P. Soins 2020; 65(848): 30-34.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30179-1

PMID

33160589

Abstract

The subject of violence in care is regularly covered in scientific literature which puts forward several explanatory scenarios: in patients, violence is thought to be the result of internal and individual factors; while in caregivers, it is linked to external and organisational factors. Often viewed from a negative perspective, violence can also be considered in a positive manner, as a situation analyser.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; attribution; hospital; hôpital; attribution causale; representation; représentation; scenario; scénario

