Citation
Courau-Courtois J, Neveur M. Soins 2020; 65(848): 36-39.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33160591
Abstract
In the face of situations of aggression and violence, Versailles general hospital (78) reinforced its measures. These included training which was put in place to start a wide-ranging debate on aggression, tensions, conflicts, situations of violence and organisational factors. The process resulted in an evolution of health care professionals' practices.
Language: fr
Keywords
violence; training; aggression; agressivité; établissement de santé; formation; health care facility; mediation; médiation