Courau-Courtois J, Neveur M. Soins 2020; 65(848): 36-39.

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30181-X

33160591

In the face of situations of aggression and violence, Versailles general hospital (78) reinforced its measures. These included training which was put in place to start a wide-ranging debate on aggression, tensions, conflicts, situations of violence and organisational factors. The process resulted in an evolution of health care professionals' practices.


Language: fr

violence; training; aggression; agressivité; établissement de santé; formation; health care facility; mediation; médiation

