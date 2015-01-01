SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Delattre C, Lejaye R. Soins 2020; 65(848): 40-42.

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30182-1

33160592

The home is a unique place of practice for caregivers, with specific constraints linked, notably, to the environment. In addition to the well-known risks (infections, moving/lifting patients), the caregiver faces isolation and sometimes difficult emotional, social and environmental situations. The prevention of these situations requires continuing training and improved communication as well as appropriate tools and safety measures.


violence; prevention; safety; prévention; home-based care; isolation; isolement; sécurité; soin à domicile

