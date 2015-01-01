SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Franzin-Garrec M. Soins 2020; 65(848): e43.

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30183-3

33160593

Whether it occurs in emergency departments or in private practice, violence can have a significant and long-term psychological impact on caregivers. Between doubt, fear, guilt and incomprehension, two nurses from the Ile de France share their experience.


Language: fr

violence; emergency department; hospital; hôpital; home-based care; soin à domicile; infirmière; nurse; service d’urgence

