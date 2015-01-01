CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Franzin-Garrec M. Soins 2020; 65(848): e43.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
33160593
Abstract
Whether it occurs in emergency departments or in private practice, violence can have a significant and long-term psychological impact on caregivers. Between doubt, fear, guilt and incomprehension, two nurses from the Ile de France share their experience.
Language: fr
Keywords
violence; emergency department; hospital; hôpital; home-based care; soin à domicile; infirmière; nurse; service d’urgence