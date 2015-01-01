|
Citation
Hervo R, Bonal C, Siohan C. Soins 2020; 65(848): 50-52.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33160597
Abstract
Patient violence against caregivers is becoming commonplace, and as a result, student nurses are very often in a position of vulnerability. Their personal motivation, their vision of the profession and their self-esteem may all be affected. What is the best way to prepare students during their training? Support and resources are available to help them overcome these difficult situations.
Language: fr
Keywords
student; violence; communication; accompagnement; bienveillance; compassion; étudiant; support