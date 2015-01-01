SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bertram Corral M, Surcin L. Soins 2020; 65(848): 53-56.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(20)30188-2

PMID

33160598

Abstract

While acts of patient-initiated violence against caregivers are regularly reported, acts of abuse by health care professionals are less frequently documented. They do however exist. Stress, organisational constraints, internalised suffering, burnout…Various elements can explain why and how some reach that point.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; stress; burnout; risk factor; caregiver; patient; soignant; burn out; care relationship; facteur de risque; relation de soins

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print