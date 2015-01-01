CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Bertram Corral M, Surcin L. Soins 2020; 65(848): 53-56.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
33160598
Abstract
While acts of patient-initiated violence against caregivers are regularly reported, acts of abuse by health care professionals are less frequently documented. They do however exist. Stress, organisational constraints, internalised suffering, burnout…Various elements can explain why and how some reach that point.
Language: fr
Keywords
violence; stress; burnout; risk factor; caregiver; patient; soignant; burn out; care relationship; facteur de risque; relation de soins