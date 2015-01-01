SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Westers NJ, Lewis SP, Whitlock J, Schatten HT, Ammerman B, Andover MS, Lloyd-Richardson EE. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)

10.1192/bjp.2020.191

33161923

Media coverage of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) ranges from providing helpful education to displaying graphic images. We offer the first research-informed, consensus-based guidelines for the responsible reporting and depicting of NSSI in the media, while also advising on ideas for dissemination and collaboration between media professionals and healthcare experts.


human rights; education and training; Self-harm; social functioning; stigma and discrimination

