|
Citation
|
Westers NJ, Lewis SP, Whitlock J, Schatten HT, Ammerman B, Andover MS, Lloyd-Richardson EE. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33161923
|
Abstract
|
Media coverage of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) ranges from providing helpful education to displaying graphic images. We offer the first research-informed, consensus-based guidelines for the responsible reporting and depicting of NSSI in the media, while also advising on ideas for dissemination and collaboration between media professionals and healthcare experts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
human rights; education and training; Self-harm; social functioning; stigma and discrimination