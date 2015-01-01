Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health services in the United States public schools are an important component of the academic success of a student. Not all schools, however, have the necessary personnel and funding to offer such services.



METHODS: In this paper, we provide an analysis of data collected from schools in 3 geographic locations. Comparisons were made of the availability of personnel to assess and treat mental health disorders in students enrolled in city, urban, and suburban schools, with over 10,000 schools represented. The data were part of the 2015 to 2016 School Survey on Crime and Safety.



RESULTS: Accessibility of mental health practitioners and reasons that limited efforts of a school to provide the services were assessed. Statistically significant differences were identified by school location, demonstrating that those in rural communities were most challenged providing diagnostic assessment and treatment for students by school mental health professionals, for several reasons.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased state and county funding to support mental health practitioners in public high schools is one suggestion to address mental health disorders in students. Other strategies are offered for timely and appropriate diagnoses and treatment for mental health disorders that may impact the quality of life of a student for a lifetime.

Language: en