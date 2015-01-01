Abstract

News reporting on suicidal behaviour can have a considerable influence on suicide and self-harm in the general population. This issue is particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a rising number of deaths from COVID-19 infection and negative effects of the pandemic on key factors that are associated with suicide, including social isolation, unemployment, and financial problems, there is understandable concern that suicide rates might increase. Importantly, news reporting should not add to the potential risks of suicide.



Sensational media coverage of the negative effects resulting from the pandemic, especially when focused on suicidal behaviour, could increase the risk of imitation and contribute to normalising suicidal behaviour as a common and acceptable way to cope with difficulties related to the crisis. Of particular concern is the impact on young people, who are more likely to be influenced by what they see and hear in the media, are disproportionately featured in news coverage of suicide, and are at increased risk of imitative suicidal behaviour.



Concerns about media reporting also apply to public messages given by members of the research community and health experts. Research findings should be presented and disseminated with care, not to conceal important findings, but to ensure that results are presented in a balanced way. Predictions about the potential effects of the pandemic on future suicide rates are of particular concern. There have been several attempts to model these effects, which have resulted in substantial media coverage and pessimistic stories likely to have negative effects on people who might be facing adverse circumstances and are perhaps feeling hopeless. A further concern is the language that some agencies have used to emphasise the extent of potential mental health problems that might develop as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This message has sometimes been taken out of context and used to generate sensational headlines directly linked to suicide. Important examples include the use of terms such as tsunami and tidal wave, especially given the association of such phenomena with deaths...

Language: en