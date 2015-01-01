Abstract

BACKGROUND: Migrant workers have been identified in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia as a particularly vulnerable working population with a higher risk of work-related injury and mortality compared to non-migrant workers. Lack of English language proficiency is associated with an increased risk of work-related injury. Whether lack of English proficiency influences post-injury recovery or return to work outcomes remains unknown.



OBJECTIVE: Using administrative data from a population based workers' compensation dataset in the state of Victoria, Australia, we aimed to examine work-related injury rates, worker characteristics and compensation outcomes in workers who were not proficient in English. We hypothesized that the use of an interpreter service would be associated with a poorer post-injury recovery profile and worse return to work outcomes.



METHODS: WorkSafe Victoria accepted non-fatal claims for injuries and illnesses reported between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2012 by workers aged 15 to 74 (n = 402, 828 claims) were analysed. Consistent with prior research, we selected "use of an interpreter service" as the indicator of English language proficiency. The total and categorical compensable cost of recovery was used as recovery outcomes.



RESULTS: Of these claims, 16,286 (4%) involved the use of an interpreter service (LOTE workers). Our analysis revealed that Victorian injured LOTE workers have significantly different demographic, occupational and injury characteristics compared to non-LOTE injured workers. Furthermore, we present novel evidence that LOTE status was associated with poorer long-term injury outcomes, observed as a greater healthcare utilisation and larger paid income benefits, after controlling for occupation, employment status and injury type compared to non-LOTE injured workers.



CONCLUSIONS: These data suggest that English language proficiency is associated not only with the risk of work-related injury but also to the long-term recovery outcomes. We conclude that despite access to language interpreter services, injured LOTE workers experience English language proficiency dependent, and injury severity independent, recovery barriers which need to be overcome to improve long term recovery outcomes.

Language: en