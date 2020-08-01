Abstract

The market launch of automated vehicles will take place in complex mixed traffic containing pedestrians and other non-automated drivers. Hand gestures, eye contact or similar informal communication strategies to human road users will not be available without a human car driver. Road crossing studies show that people are feeling confused and unsafe without such feedback. Additional external signaling devices have the aim to increase the perception of safety by providing auditory or visual feedback for road users. Due to the international relevance of this topic, we surveyed participants from six countries on the importance of communication. Our results reveal that intention messages are more important than the status signal. The importance of communication is independent of the time of day, traffic density and number of pedestrians. Cross-group analysis indicates a match of 72.97% between the tested nationalities on which kind of message types an automated vehicle should be able to communicate.

Language: en