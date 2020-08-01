Abstract

Ambiguous situations in traffic often require communication and cooperation between road users. In order to resolve these situations and increase cooperative driving behavior in situations of merging or turning left, manual drivers could be assisted by an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for cooperative driving. This simulator study investigated the behavior of drivers confronted with system limits and failures of such a system. The ADAS used in this study informed the driver about an upcoming cooperation situation and gave advice on how to behave (e.g. reduce speed, change lane). Two test situations were implemented: a system freeze and an unexpected event, which could not be detected by the system. In order to find the most fitting HMI solution, the place of presentation (head-up display (HUD) vs. instrument cluster) as well as the form of presentation (dynamic vs. symbolic) were varied. The results indicated that the most fitting HMI solution to support the driver in a complex coordinated driving situation is a dynamic HUD, mainly due to the positive effect on glance behavior. However, advantages of both forms of presentation were revealed, as each form of presentation increased the probability of recognition for one of the test situations. The fewest collisions took place with the dynamic form of presentation.

Language: en