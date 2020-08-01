Abstract

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs), which help a driver drive a car safely and easily (e.g., warning alerts, steering control, and brake/acceleration pedal operation), have increased in popularity. However, such systems have not yet been perfected. Sometimes, humans must take over control from the systems; otherwise, they can cause an accident. In this study, we focused on one of the ADASs, adaptive cruise control (ACC), which automatically maintains a selected distance from the preceding car, and investigated individual differences in take-over-control judgment and related factors. The candidate factors included driver's manual driving style, driving performance without the ACC, and the usability evaluation of ACC. Ten participants repeated the short, strictly controlled trials in a driving simulator (DS), with a varying value of only one parameter (deceleration of the preceding car) affecting the need for intervention. First, we confirmed that the participants made the judgment based on the dangerousness of the situation and that there were individual differences in the take-over-control judgments. Some participants intervened in the ACC control in less dangerous trials, whereas other participants did not, even if their own car got very close to the preceding car. We conducted a correlation analysis and confirmed the results with the estimation of the confidence interval using a bootstrap method. As a result, we found that driving style and driving performance without ACC had a stronger relationship to the number of interventions, rather than the usability evaluation. In particular, methodical drivers, who obeyed traffic rules and manners, began to intervene in less dangerous situations. The tendency to avoid utilizing brake operations was also related to take-over-control judgment. This might be because the participants intervened by pressing the brake pedal. Our study showed that drivers' driving style could affect the usage of ACC independently from the performance of the ACC.

