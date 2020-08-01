|
Citation
|
Şimşekoğlu, Dalland EB, Robertsen K. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 74: 248-258.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although horse users in traffic are a vulnerable road user group, traffic safety problems among them are scantly examined by previous research. The main aim of the present study was to examine the role of some demographic variables, traffic safety attitudes, and level of knowledge about rules and regulations applying to horse use in traffic for predicting perceived road collision/incident risk in a sample of horse users in Norway. An online survey was conducted to collect data from a total of 1733 horse users including horse riders and drivers of horse-drawn sulky, wagon or sled. The respondents accessed the survey via a link put to the website of the Norwegian Horse Centre, which is in contact with many different horse user environments in Norway. The majority of the respondents were female and between the ages of 18-30. A multiple regression analysis was conducted to examine the predictors of the perceived collision/incident risk involving other motor vehicles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Horse users; Knowledge about rules; Norway; Perceived road collision/incident risk; Road traffic safety; Traffic safety attitudes