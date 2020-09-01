|
Navon – Eyal M, Taubman – Ben-Ari O. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 74: 439-445.
Numerous studies have sought to explain why young drivers tend to engage in maladaptive driving styles more than older drivers. The current study seeks to further this line of inquiry by examining the mediating role of emotion regulation in the association between age and driving style. The sample consisted of 287 drivers aged 18 to 72 who completed scales assessing their driving style and emotion regulation difficulties.
Age; Driving styles; Emotion regulation; Young drivers