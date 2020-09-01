SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Navon – Eyal M, Taubman – Ben-Ari O. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 74: 439-445.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2020.09.008

Numerous studies have sought to explain why young drivers tend to engage in maladaptive driving styles more than older drivers. The current study seeks to further this line of inquiry by examining the mediating role of emotion regulation in the association between age and driving style. The sample consisted of 287 drivers aged 18 to 72 who completed scales assessing their driving style and emotion regulation difficulties.

RESULTS show that the younger the drivers, the more they tended to report difficulties in regulating emotion, which, in turn, was positively related to the maladaptive driving styles: reckless and careless; angry and hostile; and anxious. Understanding the role of emotion regulation in the choice of driving style is crucial for promoting the substantial efforts invested in attempts to reduce traffic crashes.


Age; Driving styles; Emotion regulation; Young drivers

